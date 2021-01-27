Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.76

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 25182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 55.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

