Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 43.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

