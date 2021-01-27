Kuai Token (KT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.68 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $17.73 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00070488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.67 or 0.00904974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00053332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,388.22 or 0.04524405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00017805 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.