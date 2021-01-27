Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227,000 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up 1.8% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 253,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

