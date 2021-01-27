KZ Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $6,386.79 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 443.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 192.6% higher against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $6,386.79 and $5.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008198 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00024379 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.