Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 20,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $215,575.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,889.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $30,681.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,941. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

