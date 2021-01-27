LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HCMLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. LafargeHolcim has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

