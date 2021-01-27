LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,538 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $51,923,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. 1,468,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,779,684. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.