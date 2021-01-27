LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for 2.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned approximately 0.07% of STERIS worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,533,000 after buying an additional 93,578 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after buying an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STERIS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after buying an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,367,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after buying an additional 43,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.95. 7,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,966. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.61.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STERIS news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,952,152.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $825,690.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

