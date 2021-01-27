LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 31.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE:BKH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.80. 17,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.