LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

STZ stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.08. The company had a trading volume of 61,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,229. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.30. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.