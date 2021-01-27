LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,551,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 184,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. 638,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,067,685. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

