Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys Shares of 8,582 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $209,768.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,536,390 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

