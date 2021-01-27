Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,375,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,744,000 after buying an additional 208,592 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 219,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 197,167 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

