Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 638,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 63.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 354,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 31.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 858,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.