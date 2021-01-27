Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $656.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

