Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 168 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.