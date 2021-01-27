Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 666 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 52,810 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.72.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.