Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes $537,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 39.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

O stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.