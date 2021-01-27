Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Shares Up 17.8%

Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) shot up 17.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.93. 890,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 322,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.94 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lannett by 52.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

