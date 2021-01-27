Lateef Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 171.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 118,471 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,135,000.

Shares of SCHR opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $59.25.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.