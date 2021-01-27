Lateef Investment Management L.P. Purchases 32,275 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,275 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.43 and a 200-day moving average of $204.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.