Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading Down 6.5%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.82. 1,583,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 952,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,668.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,888 shares of company stock worth $122,495 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.