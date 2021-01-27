Lear (NYSE:LEA) Shares Down 5.5%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $146.53 and last traded at $147.37. Approximately 726,557 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 400,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Lear by 0.3% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

