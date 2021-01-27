Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $4,779,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

