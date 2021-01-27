Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $442.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.95. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

