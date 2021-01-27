Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $213.30 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $217.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.89 and a 200-day moving average of $181.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.