Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $748,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 211.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,491,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

NYSE:ED opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

