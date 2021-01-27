Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $962,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.35.

Shares of HAS opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

