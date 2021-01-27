Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.