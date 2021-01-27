Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

