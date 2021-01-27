Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.35.

Shares of HAS opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

