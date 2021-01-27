Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,335 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,740 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 421,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3,682.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.