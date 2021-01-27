Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 935 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 17.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSM stock opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08.

