Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 17.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSM stock opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08.

