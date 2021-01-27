Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.71.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.