Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.