Ledyard National Bank Takes $242,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

