Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LGGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.