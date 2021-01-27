Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.31.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 141.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 79.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 352.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.