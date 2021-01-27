LEOcoin (LC4) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,656.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.91 or 0.04112977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00404851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.46 or 0.01276901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.00532352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00429238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00264281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00022772 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

