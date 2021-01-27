Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 673 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 278.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 297.7% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,898,000 after acquiring an additional 474,690 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 322.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 70,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 298.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,534 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.97.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

