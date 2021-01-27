Level01 (LVX) Price Hits $0.0326

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Level01 has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $6,233.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.81 or 0.00899076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00051382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.53 or 0.04389727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official website is level01.io. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io.

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

