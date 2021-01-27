Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

LEVI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 125,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $2,088,398.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,398.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 86,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,944,907.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,907.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,566,760 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,362. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

