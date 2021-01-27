Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its Q1 guidance to $0.20-0.24 EPS.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,724. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -91.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,334 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $708,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at $553,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 75,782 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,283,747.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,458.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,566,760 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.