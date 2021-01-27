Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

LEVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. 1,873,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 242,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $4,883,493.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,493.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 123,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $2,099,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,503.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,566,760 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,362. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

