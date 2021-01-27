LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives $13.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LX. TheStreet raised LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at $73,000.

LX opened at $7.70 on Friday. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

