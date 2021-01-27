LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Up 8.9%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 12,601,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 2,833,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LX shares. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LexinFintech by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 527,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 627,370 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 269.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

