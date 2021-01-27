LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $464.54 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 9.6% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 20.2% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

