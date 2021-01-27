LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.80. 1,185,415 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 587,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 594,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in LG Display by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 210,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LG Display by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 49.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

